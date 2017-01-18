BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Versar Inc
* Versar says Grant Thornton indicated communications from co appeared to restrict audit scope or procedures in a manner not acceptable to Grant Thornton
* Versar Inc says co, audit committee chairman do not agree with Grant Thornton that they were restricting Grant Thornton's audit scope or audit procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
BUENOS AIRES, May 29 A strike by one of the labor unions at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in Argentina, the site of three cyanide solution spills in 18 months, has ended, the company said on Monday.