BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Geometric Ltd
* Geometric Ltd says Delhi High Court sanctions scheme of arrangement among co, HCL Tech, 3DPLM Software Solutions Source text - (bit.ly/2jnangu) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago