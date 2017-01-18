BRIEF-Marathon says will re-characterize its compensation committee
* Marathon addresses ISS recommendations for annual meeting of shareholders 2017
Jan 18 International Business Machines Corp :
* U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
* IBM - if army exercises all options, contract would be worth about $62 million over five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marathon addresses ISS recommendations for annual meeting of shareholders 2017
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.