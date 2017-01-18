Jan 18 Universe International Financial Holdings Ltd

* Entered into GM placing agreement

* Also entered into SM placing agreement

* Agreed to place up to 106.7 million GM placing shares at placing price of HK$0.519 per GM placing share

* Pursuant to SM deal, will place 213.3 million SM placing shares at placing price of HK$0.519 per SM placing share