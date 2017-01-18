Jan 18 Yoc AG :

* Yoc with 0.5 million euros ($533,200.00)inflow from loan-based financing

* Following conclusion of debt capital financing which is scheduled for coming days, company will receive 0.5 million euros this March

* With implementation of this measure, company is vested with sufficient liquidity, so that further capital measures are not intended in short to medium term