Jan 18 Charles Schwab Corp :
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.36
* Qtrly net revenues $1,972 million versus $1,691 million
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets
managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of
2015
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets
managed by Thomaspartners totaled $10.2 billion, up 40% from q4
of 2015
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, active brokerage
accounts were 10.2 million versus. 9.8 million
* Total client assets at year-end were $2.78 trillion, up
11%
* New retail brokerage accounts for quarter totaled
approximately 182,000, up 21% year-over-year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $1.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "completed approximately $8 billion in bulk transfers to
Schwab bank during 2016, including approximately $4 billion in
Q4"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: