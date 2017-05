Jan 19 Standard Chartered Plc :

* Standard Chartered Bank and Allianz announced a 15-year bancassurance agreement

* New partnership arrangements in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and China will be implemented during the course of 2017

* 15-Year bancassurance agreement for the distribution of Allianz's general insurance products Further company coverage: [STAN.L,2888.HK,ALVG.DE]