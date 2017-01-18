Jan 18 Uni-pixel Inc :
* Uni-Pixel Inc- GIS shall make a $6 million cash investment
within a month of execution of definitive agreement to general
interface solution limited
* Uni-Pixel- GIS shall also pay royalty to co's unit equal
to 20% of sensor manufacturing cost for sensors to be
incorporated into touch module products
* GIS shall also pay a royalty to co's unit equal to 30% of
sensor sales prices for sensors separately sold to third parties
* Uni-Pixel - co's unit shall also lease to GIS a
manufacturing pilot line / limited production line based in co's
unit's colorado springs facility
* Uni-Pixel - co's unit shall be obligated to purchase from
GIS a minimum of 1 million, 1.5 million and 2 million Xtouch
sensors in 2017, 2018, 2019 respectively
Source text (bit.ly/2jnlCpj)
