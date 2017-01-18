BRIEF-Barrick Gold reports end of Veladero work stoppage, formal dialogue with union underway
* Barrick reports end of Veladero work stoppage, formal dialogue with union underway
Jan 18 Nikkei:
* Hon Hai Precision Industry planning to build new facility next to Apple's upcoming research and development center in Shenzhen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jZIIRU) Further company coverage:
* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results