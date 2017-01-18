BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Jan 18 CLS Holdings Plc :
* Trading statement
* Expects its financial results, EPRA NAV per share for FY to be ahead of current market
* This is due to a strong operating performance and an increase in values of London and French properties since July 1 exceeding market expectations
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)