Jan 18 Swedish Match Ab
* Swedish Match announces intention to place a portion of
its shares of Scandinavian Tobacco Group
* Says price per share will be determined through an
accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors
* Says bookbuilding period commences today, 18 january 2017,
and may close at any time on short notice
* Swedish Match says Deutsche Bank and Nordea have been
retained by Swedish Match cigars holding to explore opportunity
to sell approximately 9 percent of total share capital of
Scandinavian Tobacco Group
* The seller currently holds 18,069,906 shares,
corresponding to 18.1 percent of the total number of shares and
votes in STG
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)