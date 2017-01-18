Jan 18 Swedish Match Ab

* Swedish Match announces intention to place a portion of its shares of Scandinavian Tobacco Group

* Says price per share will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors

* Says bookbuilding period commences today, 18 january 2017, and may close at any time on short notice

* Swedish Match says Deutsche Bank and Nordea have been retained by Swedish Match cigars holding to explore opportunity to sell approximately 9 percent of total share capital of Scandinavian Tobacco Group

* The seller currently holds 18,069,906 shares, corresponding to 18.1 percent of the total number of shares and votes in STG