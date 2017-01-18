Jan 18 Nikkei -

* Sapporo Holdings will likely lift group operating profit 5% to roughly 21 billion yen in year ending December 2017 on Japanese sales of core beer offering - Nikkei

* Sapporo Holdings' sales are expected to climb 5% to around 568 billion yen in the year ending December 2017 - Nikkei

* For 2016, Sapporo Holdings operating profit apparently climbed 43 percent to about 20 billion yen, in line with the 20.1 billion yen forecast - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2jo7Liq) Further company coverage: