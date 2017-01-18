UPDATE 2-Golf-Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
Jan 18 Beta Systems Software AG :
* FY 2015/16 consolidated sales of 46.4 million euros ($49.56 million)and thus approx. 12% higher than last year
* FY group operating profit of 5.3 million euros (previous year: 0.5 million euro loss)
* FY consolidated net profit 5.2 million euros (previous year: 2.8 million euros)
* For fiscal 2016/17 expects another slight increase in sales and a slightly improved operating result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
BRUSSELS, May 29 Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.