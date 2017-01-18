UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals - companies must adopt standard issued by FASB in may 2014 after january 1, 2017 and no later than january 1, 2018
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc- company anticipates the standard will have a material impact on its consolidated financial statements - SEC filing
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects revenue related to Captisol material sales to remain unchanged
* Ligand Pharma-most significant impact from standards relates to accounting for revenues related to royalties, contingent "milestone" based payments Source text: (bit.ly/2iKzF6w) Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.