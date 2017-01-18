BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 19 Traditional Therapy Clinics Ltd
* Acquisition of three franchise clinics
* Unit entered into agreements to acquire three franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by TTC and totals rmb 21.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.