Jan 19 CSL Ltd :

* Upgraded its net profit after tax (NPAT) expectation for FY2017

* Now expects to deliver NPAT growth for FY17 in range of approximately 18% to 20% at constant currency on FY16 result

* Expects to report NPAT of approximately US$800 million for six months ended 31 December 2016

* Expected result includes a currency exchange headwind of approximately US$20 million