BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 19 CSL Ltd :
* Upgraded its net profit after tax (NPAT) expectation for FY2017
* Now expects to deliver NPAT growth for FY17 in range of approximately 18% to 20% at constant currency on FY16 result
* Expects to report NPAT of approximately US$800 million for six months ended 31 December 2016
* Expected result includes a currency exchange headwind of approximately US$20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.