Jan 18 Phillips 66 Partners LP

* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution

* Phillips 66 partners lp - board of directors of its general partner declared a fourth-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.558 per common unit

