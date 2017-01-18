UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Phillips 66 Partners LP
* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution
* Phillips 66 partners lp - board of directors of its general partner declared a fourth-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.558 per common unit
* Phillips 66 partners lp says board of directors of its general partner declared a fourth-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.558 per common unit Source text (bit.ly/2j9Tghy) Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.