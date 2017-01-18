UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Capital Product Partners LP :
* Capital Product Partners LP announces increased cash distribution
* Capital Product Partners - declared cash distribution of $0.08/common unit for Q4 2016, represents increase of $0.005 from $0.075 per unit for Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.