UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Nve Corp
* Total revenue for Q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 24% to $7.46 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.72 Source text - bit.ly/2k5ar7Z Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.