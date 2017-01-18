Jan 19 Cynata Therapeutics Ltd

* Cynata & Fujifilm sign strategic partnership agreement

* Fujifilm takes A$3.97 million strategic equity stake in cynata

* Potential future upfront and milestone payments in excess of A$60 million for the deal

* Fujifilm has taken an equity stake in Cynata through purchase of 8.1 million ordinary shares in Cynata, issued at $0.49113