Jan 19 Bega Cheese Ltd :

* Bega Cheese to acquire one of Australia's most iconic food brands-bga.ax

* Company will pay $460 million which will initially be funded by bank debt

* Agreed to buy most of Mondelz International's australia and new zealand grocery and cheese business

* It has near- term corporate opportunities to pay down debt

* Expects mdlz grocery business to generate pro-forma net revenues of about $310 million, ebitda of between $40 to $45 million in its first full year of operation