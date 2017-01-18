UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Mallinckrodt Plc :
* Mallinckrodt and Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter
* Mallinckrodt Plc- currently derives no U.S. revenue from Synacthen depot, and resolution of this matter will not impact Mallinckrodt's net sales
* Mallinckrodt Plc - retains rights to continue U.S. Development of Synacthen depot for all other indications, including potential use in treatment of DMD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.