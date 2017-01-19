BRIEF-Aurora Spine quarterly revenue fell 1 pct to C$1.526 mln
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million
Jan 19 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd
* Warns of solicitation calls in regards to offer
* Aware that an australian solicitation call centre has been hired by healthcare partners, to contact abano shareholders
* Aware that an australian solicitation call centre has been hired by healthcare partners, to contact abano shareholders

* Board urges shareholders to take no action in response to solicitation calls; recommends to reject partial offer from healthcare partners
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June