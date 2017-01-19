BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Hester Biosciences Ltd
* Hester Biosciences Ltd - dec quarter net profit 58 million rupees versus profit 47.6 million rupees year ago
* Hester Biosciences Ltd says launch of brucella vaccine for cattle
* Hester Biosciences Ltd - dec quarter net sales 285.2 million rupees versus 241.8 million rupees year ago
* Hester Biosciences Ltd says "export sales have been slower than anticipated, would remain to be slow in this financial year"
* Hester Biosciences Ltd says Nepal plant has commenced commercial production on 15 November 2016.
* Hester biosciences - distribution infrastructure creation mainly in Africa is as per schedule;product registrations in various countries going on slower than anticipated Source text - (bit.ly/2jqek4l) Further company coverage:
