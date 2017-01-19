Jan 19 Hester Biosciences Ltd

* Hester Biosciences Ltd - dec quarter net profit 58 million rupees versus profit 47.6 million rupees year ago

* Hester Biosciences Ltd says launch of brucella vaccine for cattle

* Hester Biosciences Ltd - dec quarter net sales 285.2 million rupees versus 241.8 million rupees year ago

* Hester Biosciences Ltd says "export sales have been slower than anticipated, would remain to be slow in this financial year"

* Hester Biosciences Ltd says Nepal plant has commenced commercial production on 15 November 2016.

* Hester biosciences - distribution infrastructure creation mainly in Africa is as per schedule;product registrations in various countries going on slower than anticipated