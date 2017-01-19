BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
Jan 19 Sibanye Gold Ltd :
* Has received early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act with respect to proposed acquisition of Stillwater by Sibanye
* Effect of early termination is that antitrust condition required for transaction has now been satisfied
* Transaction is expected to close in second calendar quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.