Sailing-French underdogs show flair after late America's Cup bid
May 29 Groupama Team France come to the 35th America's Cup as underdogs, the last of the five crews to challenge Oracle Team USA for the coveted sailing trophy.
Jan 19 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'
* Fitch - Banks' short-term IDRS have been upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1' to align them with sovereign's short-term IDR
* Fitch - Affirmed long-term issuer default ratings of China Development Bank Corp, Agricultural Development Bank of China , Export-Import Bank of China
* Fitch says expects the three banks to maintain their important policy roles in supporting and promoting strategic development of China's economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Groupama Team France come to the 35th America's Cup as underdogs, the last of the five crews to challenge Oracle Team USA for the coveted sailing trophy.
NAIROBI, May 29 Kenya's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate at 10.0 percent on Monday, the bank's monetary policy committee said, a bid to reduce the threat of demand-driven inflation.