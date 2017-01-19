BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 19 Genesys International Corporation Ltd
* Says gets 650 million rupees order from MGCM in consortium with Innowave IT Infrastructures
* Says project also envisages looking at mapping all mobile telecom towers
* Says begins implementation of MCGM Lidar project for Mumbai on behalf of municipal corp of greater Mumbai Source text: bit.ly/2iDZARX Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago