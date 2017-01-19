Jan 19 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa

* Sold 10 million shares in Sparebank 1 SR-Bank

* Offer was significantly oversubscribed. Shares were sold at a price of nok 61.00 per share vs Jan 18 close of NOK 62

* Following sale, Gjensidige holds 2,308,416 shares equal to 0.9 per cent of share capital

* Arctic securities and Pareto securities acted as bookrunners on transaction

* Remaining position will be managed as a pure financial investment in gjensidige's investment portfolio