Jan 19 British Land Company Plc :

* Third quarter trading statement

* Has had a positive quarter

* Have completed over 400,000 sq ft of lettings across business and are progressing discussions with a broad range of occupiers

* Retail footfall and sales growth continue to outperform industry benchmarks

* Have made further disposals of non-core assets and residential units ahead of valuation

* Business is well placed; we remain mindful of potential headwinds going forward

* 314,000 sq ft of retail lettings and renewals, 8.7 pct ahead of ERV; a further 189,000 sq ft under offer

* Retailer sales for quarter were up 0.6 pct year on year outperforming benchmark by 200 bps

* Footfall for quarter was -0.6 pct year on year outperforming benchmark by 220 bps

* 51,000 sq ft of office lettings and renewals, in-line with ERV

* 7 clarges street offices now over 80 pct let or under offer at an average rent of 113 stg PSF, in line with pre-referendum ervs

* Leasing discussions with a wide range of occupiers are progressing across our london campuses; ten major discussions are under way totalling 1.4 million sq ft

* Enabling works commenced on 520,000 sq ft redevelopment of 100 liverpool street

* 119 million stg disposals exchanged in quarter including £85 million of non-core retail and office disposals 2 pct ahead of September 2016 valuations

* 191 million stg retail portfolio sale previously announced completed in January 2017

Q3 dividend confirmed at 7.30 pence, 3.0 pct ahead of prior year