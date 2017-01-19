BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Pcl
* Board of directors have new agreement that co will purchase new shares of Vibharam Hospital in amount of 4.1 million shares at 14 Baht per share
* Co will have right to purchase ordinary shares of Vibharam-Chai Prakan Hospital in amount of 16.4mln shares for Baht 10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: