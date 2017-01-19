Jan 19 Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Pcl

* Board of directors have new agreement that co will purchase new shares of Vibharam Hospital in amount of 4.1 million shares at 14 Baht per share

* Co will have right to purchase ordinary shares of Vibharam-Chai Prakan Hospital in amount of 16.4mln shares for Baht 10 per share