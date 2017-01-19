Jan 19 Biomerieux SA :

* Biomerieux and Banyan Biomarkers partner to develop, validate and market blood-based biomarkers for traumatic brain injury

* Under terms of agreement, Biomerieux takes equity participation of about $7 million in Banyan Biomarkers

* Obtains rights to commercialize Banyan's proprietary tests worldwide for use in in vitro diagnostics, with preferred rights for its Vidas Immunoassays range

* In addition, two companies will continue to explore co-development opportunities in area of TBI and critical care