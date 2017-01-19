BRIEF-Lionco Pharmaceutical Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
Jan 19 Biomerieux SA :
* Biomerieux and Banyan Biomarkers partner to develop, validate and market blood-based biomarkers for traumatic brain injury
* Under terms of agreement, Biomerieux takes equity participation of about $7 million in Banyan Biomarkers
* Obtains rights to commercialize Banyan's proprietary tests worldwide for use in in vitro diagnostics, with preferred rights for its Vidas Immunoassays range
* In addition, two companies will continue to explore co-development opportunities in area of TBI and critical care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
May 29 Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :