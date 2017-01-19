BRIEF-Lionco Pharmaceutical Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
Jan 19 Biomerieux SA :
* Remarkable growth in sales in 2016, up 9.6 pct like-for-like, lifted by all regions and all strategic lines
* Consolidated sales amounted to 2,103 million euros ($2.24 billion) in 2016, versus 1,965 million euros in 2015
* For FY, expects contributive operating income before non-recurring items to be slightly above its previous target, moving closer to 300 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :