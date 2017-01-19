Jan 19 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

* Fresenius announces issuance of equity-neutral convertible bonds

* To issue 500 million eur convertible bonds due 2024

* Convertible bonds to have issue price 100 percent to 104.75 percent, conversion premium 45 percent

* Bond to be used to finance Quironsalud, Spain's largest private hospital operator

* Says to purchase call options on Fresenius shares to hedge high replayment obligation risk

* Initial price to be determined after market close Feb 2, 2017

* Says to apply for bonds to be included in open market segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange