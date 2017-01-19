BRIEF-Marfin Investment Q1 2017 EBITDA down at 13.1 million euros
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 19 Halfords Group
* Group revenue +11.4%, with retail LFL +7.0% and Autocentres LFL -0.6%
* Q3 strong LFL service-related sales growth of +13.7% and group online sales LFL of +16.3%
* There is no change to our expectation of group profit before tax for current financial year, which is in line with market consensus
* Board has approved a special dividend of 10 pence per share, totalling approximately £20m
* Very pleased with strong sales performance across our business in important Q3 of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* PEPTONIC MEDICAL'S VAGINAL GEL SHOWS AN EXCELLENT SAFETY PROFILE AND REDUCES SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH URINARY INCONTINENCE