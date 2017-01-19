Jan 19 Workspace Group Plc :

* Interim management statement

* Total rent roll up 2.5 pct (2.1 mln stg) in quarter to 86.9 mln stg and up 11.1 pct (8.7 mln stg) over nine months from 31 March 2016

* Like-for-like rent roll up 3.5 pct (1.8 mln stg) in quarter to 53.3 mln stg and 9.3 pct (4.5 mln stg) over nine months from 31 march 2016

* Like-for-like occupancy 90.6 pct, up from 90.3 pct at September 2016 (31 March 2016: 90.0 pct)

* Confident that business is well positioned to make further progress as we look forward to year ahead - CEO

* Continue to explore acquisition opportunities that meet our strict investment criteria - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)