Jan 19 Watchstone Group Plc
* For year ended 31 December 2016 overall trading results
(unaudited) are expected to be in line with expectations
* Underlying EBITDA for 2017 is not expected to be positive
due to need for continued investment in new products and
business lines
* Group cash and deposits stood at 81.3 mln stg at 31
December 2016
* 2017 will be another year of significant development for
group
* Initiatives, restructuring and new launches in hubio will
now mean it will be 2018 before we see profits or positive cash
flows for both Hubio and group as a whole
