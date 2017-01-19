Jan 19 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* Formalizes acquisition of 100 percent of Sahara Propco SL for 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) completing the incorporation of the hotel portfolio called "Dunas" into the Group Hispania

* Total amount of the operation was of 77 million euros, which includes the acquisition of mortgage loans of the company Dunas Hotels & Resort SL Source text for Eikon:

