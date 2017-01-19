Sailing-French underdogs show flair after late America's Cup bid
May 29 Groupama Team France come to the 35th America's Cup as underdogs, the last of the five crews to challenge Oracle Team USA for the coveted sailing trophy.
Jan 19 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :
* Formalizes acquisition of 100 percent of Sahara Propco SL for 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) completing the incorporation of the hotel portfolio called "Dunas" into the Group Hispania
* Total amount of the operation was of 77 million euros, which includes the acquisition of mortgage loans of the company Dunas Hotels & Resort SL Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Groupama Team France come to the 35th America's Cup as underdogs, the last of the five crews to challenge Oracle Team USA for the coveted sailing trophy.
NAIROBI, May 29 Kenya's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate at 10.0 percent on Monday, the bank's monetary policy committee said, a bid to reduce the threat of demand-driven inflation.