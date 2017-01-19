BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June
Jan 19 Sprint Bioscience AB :
* Initiated a collaboration with Dr. Bassam Janji at Laboratory of Experimental Cancer Research
* Further strengthens its resources with an industrial graduate student and a scientific collaboration with Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH)

May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share