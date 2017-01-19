BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 19 Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd :
* Says "customers impacted by demonetization are continuing to repay with a time lag"
* Says intend to launch Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in the first week of February
* Q3 profits mainly hurt due to costs related to transition to bank, increased provisioning due to lower collection efficiency
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago