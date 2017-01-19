Jan 19 Uttam Galva Steels Ltd

* Uttam Galva Steels Ltd clarifies on news item "Aion Capital plans to take over Uttam Galva Steels from Miglanis"

* Uttam Galva Steels Ltd says lenders, co looking at options for resolution of debt

* Uttam Galva Steels Ltd says all discussions at preliminary stage