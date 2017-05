Jan 19 Yes Bank Ltd

* Yes Bank Ltd dec quarter net profit 8.83 billion rupees

* Yes Bank Ltd - dec quarter interest earned 42.32 billion rupees versus 33.76 billion rupees year ago

* Yes Bank Ltd - dec quarter provisions 1.15 billion rupees versus 1.48 billion rupees year ago

* Yes Bank Ltd - dec quarter gross NPA 0.85 percent versus 0.83 percent previous quarter

* Yes Bank Ltd - dec quarter net NPA 0.29 percent versus 0.29 percent previous quarter

* Yes Bank Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 8.26 billion rupees

* Yes Bank Ltd says NIM at 3.5% for Q3FY17

* Yes Bank Ltd says provision coverage ratio (PCR) stands at 66.0% as at Dec 31, 2016

* The profit alert was first seen on TV and later confirmed from a press release on the NSE Source text - (bit.ly/2k6g1Hl) Further company coverage: