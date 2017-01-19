Jan 19 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Says Bombay High Court allowed scheme of arrangement between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Reliance Electric Generation and Supply Limited Source text: [Reliance Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange that the Hon'ble High Court of judicature at Bombay has allowed the Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Reliance Electric Generation and Supply Limited vide order dated January 19, 2017. The copy of the order is awaited] Further company coverage: