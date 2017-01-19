BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June
Jan 19 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :
* FY EBIT: 713,000 euros (previous year: 1.646 million euros)
* FY revenue 39.3 million euros versus 35.6 million euros year ago
* FY loss after tax: 555,000 euros (previous year: profit 384,000 euros)
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share