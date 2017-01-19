BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd
* Says has already initiated certain necessary action to pay off due of uco bank
* Says company has applied for permission of the UCO bank to sale of certain part of assets of the company
* Says in process to dispose of other surplus assets to repay the entire outstanding of the bank.
* Realizable value of the surplus assets of the company are sufficient enough to pay off its all existing liabilities Source text: bit.ly/2iEeo37 Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago