Jan 19 Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd

* Says has already initiated certain necessary action to pay off due of uco bank

* Says company has applied for permission of the UCO bank to sale of certain part of assets of the company

* Says in process to dispose of other surplus assets to repay the entire outstanding of the bank.

* Realizable value of the surplus assets of the company are sufficient enough to pay off its all existing liabilities