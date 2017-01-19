Jan 19 Curasan AG :

* Gross sales revenues in Q4 rises by 37.0 percent to 2.11 million euros ($2.25 million)

* Gross sales revenues at 6.94 million euros for fiscal year 2016 well within full-year forecast

* For fiscal year 2017, management board of curasan ag expects sustained dynamic business performance

* Anticipates gross sales revenues between 8.5 mln - 8.8 million for 2017

* Plans further increased investments in company's sales growth in order to gain larger shares of markets in asia and especially in United States

* Management board therefore expects a target value between -1.6 mln and -2.2 million euros at level of net result for 2017