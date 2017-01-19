BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Jan 19 German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co KGaA :
* Portfolio company Auctionata | Paddle8 has filed a preliminary insolvency proceedings and is in talks about continuation the financing
* Profit and loss account of German Startups Group in fiscal year 2017 will not be affected by the above events (IFRS)
* The events could negatively affect net group result of German Startups Group in fiscal 2016 by up to 0.17 euro per share (IFRS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION