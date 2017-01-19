Jan 19 Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd

* Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd clarifies on news item "Jsw Steel, Blackstone in talks to buy Monnet Ispat"

* Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd says co is under SDR and 51 percent control of co is with lenders

* Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd says discussion with the investor is confined to lenders and management is not involved

* Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd says lenders exploring the option of handing over control and management of co to outside investor