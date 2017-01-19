BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd
* Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd clarifies on news item "Jsw Steel, Blackstone in talks to buy Monnet Ispat"
* Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd says co is under SDR and 51 percent control of co is with lenders
* Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd says discussion with the investor is confined to lenders and management is not involved
* Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd says lenders exploring the option of handing over control and management of co to outside investor Source text - (bit.ly/2jbmVHe) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago