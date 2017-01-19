Jan 19 Aviva Plc :
* Organisational changes
* Aviva is bringing its UK Insurance businesses together -
life insurance, general insurance and health insurance - under
leadership of Andy Briggs
* Maurice Tulloch will become CEO international insurance,
responsible for Aviva's insurance operations in France, Canada,
Ireland, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey and India
* Both appointments are subject to regulatory approval
* Says David Mcmillan, Chairman Aviva global health
insurance and CEO Aviva Europe, has chosen to leave Aviva
