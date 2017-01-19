Jan 19 Gmr Infrastructure Ltd

* Says international competitive bidding process for selection of developer for integrated retail development has been completed

* DIAL issued LoA to design, develop,finance, operate integrated retail development project with FSI of 1.96 lac SQM to Bharti Realty

* Says transaction involves upfront payments of INR 3.15 billion Source text: bit.ly/2k3IUj7 Further company coverage: