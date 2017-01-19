BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June
Jan 19 Rhoen Klinikum AG :
* Management board expects since today significant structural burdens on results in a range of low to middle two digit millions for current financial year 2017
* Will adjust its regular financial forecast
* Last year's financial results of company are positively affected by high one time effects
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share